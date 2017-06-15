Customer Service Retail jobs in Chantilly
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Customer Service
Remove selection
Location
-
Chantilly
Remove selection
Industry
-
Retail
Remove selection
Career Level
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 3 jobs
-
Customer Care Specialist
Job Summary/Company: Seeking to join a company who reflects both external and internal customer experience? Happy environment? Then look no furthe...
-
Lumber Customer Service Associate - Part-Time (Chantily)
**Job Description:** Position Description Responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs including assisting customers in the s
-
Hardware/Tool World Customer Service Associate - Part-Time (Chantilly)
**Job Description:** Position Description Responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs including assisting customers in the s