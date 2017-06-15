Customer Service jobs in Chantilly
Found 6 jobs
-
Call Center Representatives
Job Summary/Company: Do you have strong customer service skills and thrive in a fast-paced environment? Sparks Group has several partners seeking ...
-
Healthcare Call Center Representative
Job Summary/Company: A preferred Sparks Group partner in the Chantilly area is seeking Call Center Representatives with a passion for customer serv...
-
Healthcare Call Center Representative
Job Summary/Company: A preferred Sparks Group partner in the Chantilly area is seeking Healthcare Call Center Representatives with a passion for cu...
-
Customer Care Specialist
Job Summary/Company: Seeking to join a company who reflects both external and internal customer experience? Happy environment? Then look no furthe...
-
Lumber Customer Service Associate - Part-Time (Chantily)
**Job Description:** Position Description Responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs including assisting customers in the s
-
Hardware/Tool World Customer Service Associate - Part-Time (Chantilly)
**Job Description:** Position Description Responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs including assisting customers in the s