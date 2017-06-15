Construction and Skilled Trades Maintenance and Repair jobs in Bowie
Broaden your search
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Bowie, Maryland 1
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Maintenance and Repair, Maryland 5
Refine your search
Function
- Construction and Skilled Trades Remove selection
Location
-
Bowie
Remove selection
Industry
-
Maintenance and Repair
Remove selection
Hours
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 1 job
-
Facilities Specialist
Coordinates the technical maintenance work and installation services rendered by skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers in the residence ha..