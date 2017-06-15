Administrative Nonprofit jobs in Bethesda
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Administrative
Remove selection
Location
-
Bethesda
Remove selection
Industry
-
Nonprofit
Remove selection
Hours
Job Title
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 2 jobs
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Board Administrator and Governance Advisor
With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters
Top job
-
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Top job
-
Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
ASHG, a non-profit. Position duties will have a broad scope of clerical and admin responsibilities to ensure an efficient and effectively run org.
-
Administrative Assistant
AMP, a non-profit association. Seeking individual to provide admin. support for selected projects in multiple program areas for Executive Director