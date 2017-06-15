Administrative Law jobs in Baltimore

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Career Level

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 2 jobs

  • Law Firm New Applications Specialist

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • The salary is up to $32,000 per year plus benefits
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...

    View details

    Top job

  • Law Firm Assistant

    • Fairfax, Fairfax, Virginia
    • Up to $30,000 per year + paid benefits (see listing for details)
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...

    View details

    Top job

  • Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • Up to $60,000 per year + paid benefits (based on experience)
    • Harrity & Harrity , L.L.P.

    At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...

    View details

    Top job

  • Legal Administrative Assistant

    • Baltimore, MD
    • NRI

    Are you looking for a new opportunity in a fast paced, growing environment? Our client, a prestigious law firm in Baltimore, MD, is seeking an experi

    View details

  • Legal Executive Assistant

    • Baltimore, MD
    • NRI

    Prestigious law firm is seeking a traditional Executive Assistant to support a Partner at their Baltimore location. Ideal candidate will: Have minimu

    View details

Sign up for job alerts

Subscribe