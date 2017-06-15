Automotive Repair and Mechanic jobs in Automotive
Function
-
Automotive Repair and Mechanic
Location
Industry
-
Automotive
Career Level
Salary Range
- $61-80K 1
- Negotiable 1
Hours
- Full Time 40
Job Title
Employer Type
Found 40 jobs
-
Automotive Technician/Mechanic
Job Purpose: Work as a member of a team to address customer requests for repair on their vehicles in a timely manner while maintaining quality of...
-
Professional Automotive Sales Representative
You will be primarily responsible for selling new and used cars, gross and volume standards and meeting CSI goals.
-
Diesel Repair Mechanic
Mechanic MILLER & LONG CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION Diesel Repair Mechanic Experience w/Heavy Mobile Equipment preferred. Excellent Pay and Benefits (Hea...
-
Parts Counter Clerk
The Parts Counter Clerk sells parts to all available customers, over the counter, through the shop, on the phone, or online. In this role, you'll: As
-
-
GENL MAINTENANCE MECHANIC
Job Description: Performs general maintenance as directed and as necessary on all aspects of building structure and systems to include floors, walls,
-
Maintenance Mechanic
Responsibilities The Physical plant department of Marymount University seeks THREE (3) full time dedicated, self motivated individuals to join our ...
-
Ford-Certified Automotive Technician
AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIANS / AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS / MASTER TECHNICIANS With the ongoing growth the auto industry is experiencing today, this is the right
-
Mechanic-Low Voltage
This is electrical construction, installation, maintenance, and repair work. An employee in this job is responsible for inspecting, installing, adjus
-
MD state Auto inspector
MD Auto state inspector
-
Mechanic II (3 openings)
The Mechanic II is responsible for maintaining school buses, cars, trucks, farm tractors and attachments, mowers, pumps, and other motorized equipmen
-
-
Mechanic-Communications
Uses precision measuring equipment such as meggers and ohmmeters to test for defective wiring and connections; micrometers to check for excessive wea
-
-
Mechanic-Automatic Train Control (ATC)
Job Description Job Title: Mechanic-Automatic Train Control (ATC) Job ID: 180102 Location: MD - Glenmont Rail Facility Full/Part Time: Full-Time Po...
-
Mechanic-High Voltage (HV)
Job Description Job Title: Mechanic-High Voltage (HV) Job ID: 180103 Location: VA - Alexandria Yard Full/Part Time: Full-Time Posting Open-Close 02...
-
Lube Technician
Be a part of one of the most important teams in the dealership - The service department! As a Lube Technician, you will quickly and efficien
-
Nissan-Certified Automotive Technician
AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIANS / AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS / MASTER TECHNICIANS With the ongoing growth the auto industry is experiencing today, this is the right
-
Kia-Certified Automotive Technician
AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIANS / AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS / MASTER TECHNICIANS With the ongoing growth the auto industry is experiencing today, this is the right
-
Digital Client Concierge
Job Summary As a Digital Client Concierge (DCC), your job is vital in managing our digital business prospects. You will contribute to a next generati
-
Controller
Position Summary This position has the responsibility and oversight of the central accounting office and of dealership office personnel. Candidate mu
-
Auto Body Techs
AUTO BODY TECHS Downtown Garage & Auto Body in Fredericksburg, Va is looking for Auto Body Techs with minimum 5 years experience & must be I-CAR c...