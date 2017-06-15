Audit and Tax jobs in Other
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Audit and Tax
Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Other
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
- Full Time 13
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 13 jobs
-
Route Driver / Service Shred Tech
The Shredding Company is seeking FT drivers. Must be self-motivated and responsible with clean background. Duties include driving a fully automated...
Top job
-
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Top job
-
SENIOR TAX SPECIALIST
Senior Tax Specialist (Fairfax, VA) deg'd, exp'd sought by The Wolf Group, Fairfax, VA 22033. Resume to: joinus@thewolfgroup.com. Ref "STS"
New
-
Audit Manager
Boutique CPA firm with a stimulating/positive work environment seeks CPA (or or close) to take on day to day public accounting responsibilities. The
-
Sr. Internal Auditor
Great opportunity for you northern MoCo CPA's who sick of the commute down the 270 parking lot! This large, successful, and growing international org
-
Sr. Auditor
Established CPA firm with a passion for excellence seeks Sr. Auditor to join their team and run audit engagements. This firm is different in that the
-
Auditor/Investigations (65-85K)
DC firm with a specialty in legal and immigration compliance services to corporations seeks an Audit/Investigations Professional to work with legal t
-
Tax Manager
CPA firm providing accounting, tax, and business consulting services, seeks a Tax Manager to function as a liaison between partner, client, and staff
-
Tax Manager
Mid-sized CPA firm that provides accounting, tax, and business consulting services, seeks a Tax Manager to function as a liaison between partner, cli
-
Tax Manager Estates and Trusts
Rockville based CPA firm experiencing continued growth and success seeks Manager level individual with expertise in estates and trusts. Work environm
-
Sr. Tax Accountant (Private Industry)
This top notch real estate firm has a long successful standing in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. They are seeking a Tax Senior to handle feder
-
Tax Manger
You'll love this place! It's a CPA firm in Rockville, MD that offers a truly great work environment and family-like atmosphere. Due to continued grow
-
Audit Manager
Boutique CPA firm with a work environment that is stimulating and positive seeks CPA (or close) to take on management of engagements, planning, sched
-
Sr. Auditor
Seeking a Sr. Auditor for an amazing, reputable and growing international organization in the Upper Montgomery County, MD area. The organization itse
-
Tax Preparer
This individual will prepare multiple tax returns to deliver quality tax services for our clients. This position offers excellent opportunities for l