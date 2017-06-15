School and Teaching jobs in Ashburn
Found 28 jobs
-
Cafeteria Monitor (Part Time)
This is a part-time employee working in the school lunchroom in an elementary school. An employee in this class is responsible for overseeing student
-
Teacher Assistant, Study Hall Monitor
The employee monitors student work and supervises students in a study hall. He/She is responsible for keeping order and maintaining a quiet study atm
-
Teacher Assistant, Special Education
This is work providing instructional support, training, and personal assistance to teachers of students with physical disabilities or intellectual di
-
PALS Tutor
The PALS tutor works with students in grades K-3 in small groups of students of five or less, who have been identified as needing additional support
-
Teacher, Math (Department Chair)
The Math Department Chair provides leadership, coordination, and innovation in the assigned curricular area so that each student may derive maximum b
-
Teacher, English (2 openings)
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Teacher Assistant, Study Hall Monitor
The employee monitors student work and supervises students in a study hall. He/She is responsible for keeping order and maintaining a quiet study atm
-
Librarian
The Librarian provides students and teachers intellectual and physical access to materials in appropriate formats (books, periodicals, videos, DVDs,
-
Football, Varsity Assistant Coach & Freshman Assistant Coach
High school football coaching position. Season runs August through November. - To work cooperatively with the head athletic coach in order to operate
-
Teacher, Music
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Instructional Facilitator, Technology
The IFT works directly with staff through the coaching cycle (planning, modeling, and reflecting), to effectively meet teaching and learning needs. I
-
Teacher, Grades 1-5
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Teacher, Kindergarten
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Soccer, Girls' JV Assistant Coach
High school soccer coaching position. Season runs February through May. - To work cooperatively with the head athletic coach in order to operate a we
-
Teacher, Physical Education
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Basketball, Girls' Varsity Head Coach
High school basketball coaching position. Season runs November through February. - To assist in maintaining high academic standards for all student a
-
Football, Freshman Head Coach
High school Football coaching position. Season runs August through November. - To assist in maintaining high academic standards for all student athle
-
Wrestling, JV Head Coach
High school wrestling coaching position. Season runs November through February. - To assist in maintaining high academic standards for all student at
-
Football, Freshman Head Coach
High school football coaching position. Season runs August through November. - To assist in maintaining high academic standards for all student athle
-
Teacher, Special Education (Emotional Disabilities)
Manages student behavior, assesses and evaluates student achievement, and modifies instructional activities, as required. Under general supervision o