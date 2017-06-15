Sales jobs in Arlington
Found 12 jobs
SALES ASSOCIATE NF-1
KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help See Duties and Qualifications EVALUATIONS: At least 1 year experience working in a customer and sales-focused environment is...
New
Macy's Retail Sales, Part Time: Ballston Common
**Description:** *Job Overview:* As a Retail Associate, you will be an integral part of bringing the magic of Macy's to life. Sales Associates provid
Macy's Retail Sales, Part Time: The Fashion Center at Pentagon City
**Description:** *Job Overview:* As a Retail Associate, you will be an integral part of bringing the magic of Macy's to life. Sales Associates provid
Macy's Retail Sales, Full Time: The Fashion Center at Pentagon City
**Description:** *Job Overview:* As a Retail Associate, you will be an integral part of bringing the magic of Macy's to life. Sales Associates provid
Retail Sales - Fragrances, Part Time: The Fashion Center at Pentagon City
**Description:** *JOB OVERVIEW:* The Fragrance Sales Associate is responsible for providing professional services to customers by selling and demonst
Front Desk Sales Associate Part Time
As a front desk associate at this Massage Envy franchised location,* essential responsibilities revolve around providing excellent services to member
Front Desk Sales Associate
As a front desk associate at this Massage Envy franchised location,* essential responsibilities revolve around providing excellent services to member
Automotive Tool Sales / Route - Full Training
sales trucks dealer WE CURRENTLY HAVE A LOCAL ROUTE AVAILABLE.We give you the tools to run a successful business:Your own local route within protecte
Sales Representative
Power Home Remodeling is a company founded on equal parts hard work and positivity. We believe that dream and achieve are not mutually exclusive. Tha
Entry Level Sales Representative
Power Home Remodeling is a company founded on equal parts hard work and positivity. We believe that dream and achieve are not mutually exclusive. Tha
Retail Sales - Fragrance RSS Associate Aramis, Full Time: The Fashion Center at Pentagon City
**Description:** *OVERVIEW:* The Fragrance RSS Associate is responsible for providing professional services to customers by selling and demonstrating
Retail Sales - Kids Apparel & Shoes - The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City
Nordstrom is a fashion specialty retailer founded on a simple idea: offer each customer the best possible service, quality, value and selection. We'r