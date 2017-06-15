Project Manager and PMP Government and Public Services jobs in Arlington
Broaden your search
- Project Manager and PMP, Arlington, Virginia 5
- Project Manager and PMP, Government and Public Services, Virginia 9
Refine your search
Function
-
Project Manager and PMP
Remove selection
Location
-
Arlington
Remove selection
Industry
-
Government and Public Services
Remove selection
- Federal 1
- State & Local 4
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 5 jobs
-
Information Technology Project Manager
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Must be a U.S. Citizen Must be able t...
New
-
CAPITAL PROJECT MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR
The Department of Environmental Services is seeking a Capital Projects Management Coordinator to oversee and implement moderate to large scale tran...
-
WATERSHED PROJECTS MANAGER
Arlington County's Department of Environmental Services (DES) is seeking a Watershed Projects Manager to join the Office of Sustainability and Envi...
-
PROJECT MANAGER (TRANSIT)
Arlington County's Department of Environmental Services (DES) is seeking a qualified Project Manager to join the Facilities Design and Construction...
-
PUBLIC SAFETY IT PROJECT MANAGER
The Arlington County Public Safety Information Technology (PSIT) group provides a wide range of IT support services to the Police Department, Fire ...