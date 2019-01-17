Paralegal and Legal Secretary Government and Public Services jobs in Arlington

Found 1 D.C. Metro job

  • Invoice Administrator

    • Calverton, Maryland
    • Starting Salary: $45K
    • Orion Consulting Group, Inc.

    INVOICE ADMINISTRATOR: FED Contractor, FDA, Silver Spring - Strong org and customer service skills, work ethic, detail-oriented, team player, Excel.

  • Acquisition Specialist

    • Adelphi, Maryland
    • Starting Salary: $45K-$55K
    • Orion Consulting Group, Inc.

    Currently hiring Acquisition Specialists (Adelphi, MD) – Federal Contractor – no experience required, must be U.S. citizens.

  • Director of Recreation

    • Greenbelt, Maryland
    • City of Greenbelt, MD

    Director of Recreation – Salary low to mid $100,000 The City of Greenbelt, a progressive and diverse community of 21,000, is looking for an energet...

  • PARALEGAL SPECIALIST

    • Arlington, Virginia
    • USAJobs

    TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Up to 5% Business Travel required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: ...

