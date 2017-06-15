Nurse jobs in Arlington
Found 17 jobs
Graduate Assistant- Nursing Part-time
Responsibilities - Marymount Graduate Students who are taking at least 6 graduate credits each semester are invited to apply for a part-time (1/3 t...
PSYCHIATRIC NURSE (BEHAVIORAL HEALTH) (2 VACANCIES/1 BILINGUAL)
The Department of Human Services is hiring two Psychiatric Nurses (one bilingual) to provide professional public health nursing services for the Be...
Adjunct Clinical Nursing
Responsibilities Marymount seeks to build a pool of persons qualified to teach Clinical Nursing Courses. Minimum Qualifications Requires a BSN and ...
Adjunct - Nursing Faculty (Didactic)
Responsibilities Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises. Adjunct faculty are profes...
Nursing Lab Instructors - Hourly
Responsibilities Under the supervision of the Lab and Technology Coordinator deliver instruction in nursing clinical skills and provides technical ...
Graduate Assistant Department of Nursing- Labs
Responsibilities Marymount Graduate Students accepted/enrolled in Graduate Nursing and are currently eligible to work as a Registered Nurse in Virg...
Assistant Professor of Nursing Tenure-track
Responsibilities The Department of Nursing within the Malek School of Health Professions at Marymount University invites applications for a full ti...
Adjunct - Didactic Nursing Faculty (Non-licensed)
Responsibilities Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises. Adjunct faculty are profes...
Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant
Location: Alexandria, Virginia Schedule: Full Time Description: The Department of Cardiovascular & Interventional Radiology at Inova Alexandria Hospi
Aesthetic Injector Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant Cosmetic Dermatology
Dr. Shore Dermatology, located in Rockville, MD is an innovative medical and cosmetic dermatology practice, specializing in skin cancer screening, ge
CNA & HHA Needed In Leesburg & Sterling, VA
A Rewarding Career for YOU! We are currently looking to hire great caregivers that are licensed and or certified CNA / HHA and available to work in t
Nurse Practitioner/NP or Physician Assistant/PA for Surgery
Community based Medical Center seeks a Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant to work nights in Surgery role in the Reisterstown, MD area! No new
CNA - Virginia Part Time or Full Time
Lifematters, one of the region's largest healthcare providers, is currently seeking talented, experienced, dedicated, and compassionate caregive
RN-Medical Surgical - Travel Nursing: Med Surg Travel Nursing Position available in Arlington, VA
Travel Nurse - Hemo Dialysis RN - Dialysis Registered Nurse
ADEX Travel Nursing has been employing and servicing nurse travelers, sending them to great destinations around the country. Our vast networking affo
Travel Nurse - MedSurg RN - Medical Surgical Registered Nurse
ADEX Travel Nursing has been employing and servicing nurse travelers, sending them to great destinations around the country. Our vast networking affo