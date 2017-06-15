Food Service jobs in Arlington
Found 10 jobs
FOOD SERVICE WORKER (BARISTA), NA2 - JAVA CAFE
KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help See Duties and Qualifications EVALUATIONS: Ability to perform multiple task while using judgment in the performance of task ...
New
Cook
The Cook provides a supreme dining experience to guests by preparing high quality meals The Cook s main goal is to ensure that guests will always enj
Delta Sky Club Cook at Reagan Airport
*Description/Job Summary* *Job Overview:* The Cook I will accurately and efficiently prepare, portion, cook, and present a variety of hot and/or cold
Restaurant Cashier - The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City
/ / / / /For employment consideration, only one application is necessary. Please apply only to the one position you are primarily interested in pursu
Line Cook
Highgate is a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the do
Cook, Sr (Full Time) Job
* We have an opening for 2 Full Time *SR COOK *positions. * *Location*: 1919 N Lynn St, Arlington, VA, 22209. /Note: online applications accepted _on
Line/Prep Cook - The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City
/ / /For employment consideration, only one application is necessary. Please apply only to the one position you are primarily interested in pursuing.
Cook - Skydome Restaurant, Doubletree Crystal City
A Round Cook is responsible for providing shift relief for breakfast, dinner, station and second cooks in the hotel's continuing effort to deliver ou
Cook
**Posting Date** Feb 27, 2018 **Job Number** 18000KBV **Job Category** Food and Beverage & Culinary **Location** Renaissance Arlington Capital View H
Food Service Worker
# Job Description UNDER DESIGNATED SUPERVISION, PREPARES AND SERVES SIMPLE FOODS AND BEVERAGES. MAY OPERATE AN OVEN, DEEP-FAT FRYER, OR OTHER KITCHEN