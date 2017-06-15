Executive Government and Public Services jobs in Arlington
Found 11 jobs
Director Human Capital Resource Integration
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIR...
Supervisory Criminal Investigator (Section Chief)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 50% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIR...
Deputy Director for Civil Engineers
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
DIRECTOR, COUNTERINTELLIGENCE, HUMAN INTELLIGENCE FOREIGN DISCLOSURE AND SECURITY
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
Director IT Operations
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
Program Manager (Deputy Assistant Director)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional Travel may be required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: H...
DIRECTOR CYBER WORKFORCE POLICY & PLANNING
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Rel...
Executive Director for Acquisition Services ASA (ALT)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
Principal Director to the DCIO (IE)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE & ASSISTANCE DIVISION CHIEF
Arlington County Department of Human Services (DHS) seeks a strong executive leader with a human services background to champion and orchestrate ef...
OFFICE OF SUSTAINABILITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT BUREAU CHIEF
Arlington County is seeking an experienced, innovative, results-oriented senior manager to lead the sustainability and environmental management eff...