Executive jobs in Arlington

Found 23 jobs
Director Human Capital Resource Integration
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIR...
Supervisory Criminal Investigator (Section Chief)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 50% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIR...
Deputy Director for Civil Engineers
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
DIRECTOR, COUNTERINTELLIGENCE, HUMAN INTELLIGENCE FOREIGN DISCLOSURE AND SECURITY
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
Director IT Operations
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
Program Manager (Deputy Assistant Director)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional Travel may be required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: H...
DIRECTOR CYBER WORKFORCE POLICY & PLANNING
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Rel...
Executive Director for Acquisition Services ASA (ALT)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
Principal Director to the DCIO (IE)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
Assistant Director
Responsibilities Assists with the direction and services of the Counseling Center including direct clinical care to students, management of the tra...
Director for Wellness Education, Intervention, and Prevention
Responsibilities The Director for Wellness Education, Intervention, and Prevention will assist in the planning, development, implementation, and as...
Director, Saints' Center for Service
Responsibilities The Director will act as the campus leader in advancing the vision of the Saintsâ€™ Center for Service. The Director will identify...
Director, Campus and Residential Services
Responsibilities The Director of Campus and Residential Services responsibilities include educational, managerial, and administrative functions to ...
Grants Director
GRANTS DIRECTOR Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and p...
ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE & ASSISTANCE DIVISION CHIEF
Arlington County Department of Human Services (DHS) seeks a strong executive leader with a human services background to champion and orchestrate ef...
Assistant Director of Career Development
Assistant Director of Career Development George Mason Universitys Schar School of Policy and Government is seeking an Assistant Director of Career ...
Senior Vice President, Betty and Gordon Moore Center for Science
SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, BETTY AND GORDON MOORE CENTER FOR SCIENCE Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all ...
Senior Director, Blue Nature Program
SENIOR DIRECTOR, BLUE NATURE PROGRAM Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through s...
Professor of Law and Executive Director, Law and Economics Center
Professor of Law and Executive Director, Law and Economics Center The Law & Economics Center of the George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law Scho...
OFFICE OF SUSTAINABILITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT BUREAU CHIEF
Arlington County is seeking an experienced, innovative, results-oriented senior manager to lead the sustainability and environmental management eff...