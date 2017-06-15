School and Teaching Education jobs in Annapolis
Found 12 jobs
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Technician - Administrative - Title I
Position Summary Is this position exempt from overtime pay? No Performs responsible and complex accounting duties in support of the work of a grant...
Warehouse Person III - Logistics
Position Summary Is this position exempt from overtime pay? No Serves as a work leader for warehouse employees. Performs heavy manual labor and adv...
Temp - Bus Driver Substitute
Position Summary Is this position exempt from overtime pay? No Operates a school bus in transporting comprehensive and special education students t...
Temp - Bus Aide Substitute
Position Summary Is this position exempt from overtime pay? No Assists special education students during their transportation to and from school. W...
Teacher - Special Education (Gr. 6 - Adult)
Position Summary Is this position exempt from overtime pay? Yes Provides direct and indirect instruction to students with disabilities and consults...
Teacher - Visually Impaired
Position Summary Is this position exempt from overtime pay? Yes Provides instruction for Visually Impaired students by developing, selecting and mo...
Teacher - Technical Education
Position Summary Is this position exempt from overtime pay? Yes Teaches advanced technical subjects in high school, technical institute, or junior ...
Temporary-Custodian I (2:30pm-11:00pm)
Position Summary Is this position exempt from overtime pay? No Under general supervision performs routine cleaning in schools, administrative build...
Temporary Substitute Teacher/Teacher Assistant
Position Summary Is this position exempt from overtime pay? No Provides the instruction to students by following instructional plans, and materials...
Part Time Online Teacher for Children
The Opportunity in Education: The future is here! Join a fast growing community of elite educators who are teaching right from their home. As an inde
Remote Teacher - Experience Required
The Opportunity in Education: The future is here! Join a fast growing community of elite educators who are teaching right from their home. As an inde
Work at Home - Online Teacher for Children
The Opportunity in Education: The future is here! Join a fast growing community of elite educators who are teaching right from their home. As an inde