Analyst jobs in Law

Law Firm New Applications Specialist
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Law Firm Assistant
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist
At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...
Litigation Docketing Senior Analyst
A distinguished DC law firm is seeking a Litigation Docketing Senior Analyst. The candidate will be responsible for providing comprehensive litiga...
Two Tenure-Track Assistant Professor Positions - Criminology, Law and Society
Two Tenure-Track Assistant Professor Positions - Criminology, Law and Society The George Mason University Department of Criminology, Law and Societ...
Full-Time Tenured, Tenure-Track, Visiting Assistant Professor or Lecturer-in-Law Faculty (term) -
Full-Time Tenured, Tenure-Track, Visiting Assistant Professor or Lecturer-in-Law Faculty (term) - School of Law The George Mason University Antonin...
Senior Budget Analyst, Financial Planning and Reporting - Georgetown University Law Center
Georgetown Law. Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings - and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme
Business Litigation Associate Wanted For Burgeoning Global Law Firm
Company Name: The Partners Group Approximate Salary: Not Specified Location: Tysons Corner, Virginia Job Type: Associate Position type: Full Time Ind
Administrative Assistant, Executive Education and Business Law Scholars - Georgetown University Law
Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetow
Financial Analyst, Sponsored Accounting and Reporting - Georgetown University Law Center
Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetow