Analyst jobs in Healthcare

Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Associate Configuration Analyst
Job Description: Optima Health is seeking an Associate Configuration Analyst to join our Operations Support division in Virginia Beach, VA. The Assoc
ASSOCIATE CONFIGURATION ANALYST
Job Description: Optima Health Community Care is seeking an Associate Configuration Analyst to support our MLTSS division. This is a full-time positi
RESEARCH NURSE - Cardiac Research
Job Description: Sentara Heart Hospital is seeking an experienced Research Nurse to work with our Cardiac Research team. Manages and coordinates all
Home-Based Clinical Research Associate (Oncology/Transplant)
Possesses detailed and current knowledge of the study protocol, site monitoring plan, study manuals, Good Clinical Practices and Code of Federal Regu
CLINICAL SYSTEM ANALYST
Job Description: The Clinical System Analyst is responsible for supporting and implementing applications and technologies for the customer base. Resp
ASSOC CONFIGURATION ANALYST
Job Description: Optima Health (health plan for Sentara Healthcare) is in search of an analytical team member to join our Network Management departme
ASSOC CONFIGURATION ANALYST
Job Description: Optima Health Community Care (a division of Optima Health/health plan for Sentara Healthcare) is in search of an analytical team mem
BUSINESS OFFICE MANAGER
Job Description: Manages and provides leadership for the Facility Business Office; supervises and trains staff. Monitors all financial areas of the b
BUSINESS OFFICE MANAGER
Job Description: Manages and provides leadership for the Facility Business Office; supervises and trains staff. Monitors all financial areas of the b
Clinical Informatics Analyst
Design, build, validation, implementation, and maintenance of Revenue Cycle applications (Profit/CPA and Charge Services) software using Cerner Mil...
Cardiology Research RN
e Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a Cardiology Research nurse. Our team of nurses is p...
Revenue Cycle Technical Analyst
The Revenue Cycle Technical Analyst(s) will support the AHC Revenue Cycle area by providing liaison support for technology issues and acting as the...
EHR Application Analyst
EHR Application Specialist will work with the physician network team at Adventist Healthcare to provide system-level and workflow support for multi...
Business Intelligence Analyst
The BI Analyst's role is to develop visualization and dashboards leveraging Tableau while adhering to standards, procedures, and best practices. Th...
ETL Data Analyst
ETL Data analyst will be a key member in the Business Intelligence & Data Management group to develop and enhance ETL jobs using Talend, building S...
Clinical Research Associate (RN)
e Care. Compassion. Community. Take your passion for Nursing Research and your current acute care experience (2 years min) as a Research and Cardio...
Associate Vice President & Senior HR Business Partner
The Associate Vice President (AVP) of Human Resources leads the human capital management services and compliance within Shady Grove Medical Center'...
BUSINESS SYSTEM ANALYST
Job Description: The Business System Analyst is responsible for supporting and implementing applications and technologies for the customer base, as w
Registered Nurse (RN) Research
Job Description: Optima Health Community Care is seeking experienced Registered Nurse to join our MLTSS division in the role of Research Nurse- Integ
Human Resources Director - Business Partner
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare Human Resources is seeking a full-time HR Director (HR Business Partner Team) to be based at Virginia Beach, VA w