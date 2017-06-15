Sales jobs in Alexandria
Found 13 jobs
-
Travel Agent Selling Alaska Cruise-Tours
Full time experienced travel agent selling Alaska. Quality leads, no cold calls, excellent salary and commissions. Private office with parking
-
Sales Development promoting to Account Executive
We are seeking an energetic sales development associate for an emerging company that makes simulators for driver training, reducing accidents and s...
-
Part time Apartment Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Alexandria, VA
Leasing / Marketing Consultant - PART TIME Alexandria, VA Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a ...
-
Sales Representative
American Dream Home Improvement (ADHI) is now hiring Sales Representatives, Sales Managers, and Sales Professionals to join the ADH I Dream Team. Our
-
Sales Representative
Are you interested in working at Close Up? Awesome. Here's what you need to know. As a civic education organization our mission is to help high schoo
-
Life Insurance Sales Representative - **Valid Life Insurance
CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help familie
-
Insurance and Financial Sales - Current Life Insurance Licen
Current Life Insurance License Required to be considered Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help familie
-
Insurance Sales - Valid Life Insurance License Required (Ale
Current Life Insurance License Required to be considered Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help familie
-
Automotive Tool Sales / Route - Full Training
sales trucks dealer WE CURRENTLY HAVE A LOCAL ROUTE AVAILABLE.We give you the tools to run a successful business:Your own local route within protecte
-
Sales Agent - Insurance Sales
Job Description: Hiring an Insurance Sales Professional for a Local Allstate Agency Are you looking for a career with a local small business with the
-
Sales Representative
Power Home Remodeling is a company founded on equal parts hard work and positivity. We believe that dream and achieve are not mutually exclusive. Tha
-
Entry Level Sales Representative
Power Home Remodeling is a company founded on equal parts hard work and positivity. We believe that dream and achieve are not mutually exclusive. Tha