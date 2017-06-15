Nurse Healthcare jobs in Alexandria
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Nurse
Remove selection
Location
-
Alexandria
Remove selection
Industry
-
Healthcare
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
- Full Time 14
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 14 jobs
-
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Top job
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Community Outreach Coordinator
Job Description: Optima Health is seeking a dynamic professional to join our Government Programs team and spearhead our service based initiative to e
New
-
ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES TECH I
Job Description: Keep building and areas of responsibility clean and in orderly condition. Perform cleaning duties assigned and performing routine ma
-
Telemetry RN
trustaff is currently seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for a 13-week travel contract. The Telemetry Nurse (RN) provides care and con
-
RN Unit Manager
Skilled Nursing Rehab UnitDay Shift: Monday-FridayHCR ManorCare provides a range of services, including skilled nursing care, assisted living, post-a
-
RN-Telemetry - Travel Nursing: TelemetryTravel Nursing Opportunity Available in
Come work for RN NetworkRNNetwork has an excellent travel nurse opportunity in Alexandria, VA. This is a Telemetry position, and the covering nurse w
-
RN-Telemetry - Travel Nursing: Telemetry Travel Nursing Position available in
Come work for RN NetworkWe are seeking an experienced and self-motivated Telemetry Registered Nurse to join our growing team of nursing professionals
-
Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant
Location: Alexandria, Virginia Schedule: Full Time Description: The Department of Cardiovascular & Interventional Radiology at Inova Alexandria Hospi
-
CNA - Virginia Part Time or Full Time
Lifematters, one of the region's largest healthcare providers, is currently seeking talented, experienced, dedicated, and compassionate caregive
-
RN-Telemetry - Travel Nursing: Telemetry Travel Nursing Position available in Alexandria ,VA - RNne
RN-Telemetry - Travel Nursing: Telemetry Travel Nursing Position available in Alexandria ,VA - RNnetwork
-
RN-Telemetry - Travel Nursing: Telemetry Travel Nursing Position available in Alexandria ,VA - RNne
RN-Telemetry - Travel Nursing: Telemetry Travel Nursing Position available in Alexandria ,VA - RNnetwork
-
RN-Telemetry - Travel Nursing: Telemetry Travel Nursing Position available in
Come work for RN NetworkWe are seeking an experienced and self-motivated Telemetry Registered Nurse to join our growing team of nursing professionals
-
RN-Telemetry - Travel Nursing: TelemetryTravel Nursing Opportunity Available in
Come work for RN NetworkRNNetwork has an excellent travel nurse opportunity in Alexandria, VA. This is a Telemetry position, and the covering nurse w
-
Licensed Practical Nurse - LPN
HCR ManorCare provides a range of services, including skilled nursing care, assisted living, post-acute medical and rehabilitation care, hospice care
-
Certified Nursing Assistant - CNA
HCR ManorCare provides a range of services, including skilled nursing care, assisted living, post-acute medical and rehabilitation care, hospice care