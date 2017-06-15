Management jobs in Alexandria
Found 13 jobs
-
Supervisory Administrative Investigator
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - May require up to 20% temporary travel (TDY) RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQU...
New
-
Supervisory Accountant
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
New
-
Sunday Manager (Librarian II)
Assists in managing the full range of library services offered in a regional library. Acts as the person in charge as designated, and supervises so...
New
-
Management and Program Analyst
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - You may be expected to travel up to 25% for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No ...
New
-
Supervisory Information Technology Specialist (Customer Support)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen or Nationa...
New
-
Deputy Office Head, Office of Budget, Finance, and Award Management
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation may be paid contingent on availability of funds. KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Backgr...
New
-
Supervisory IT Specialist - DE
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen or Nationa...
New
-
Business and Fiscal Services Director
Position Overview The Business and Fiscal Services Director is the primary interface between Global Impact and its fiscal clients. The BFSD will...
-
Property / Apartment Community Manager - Alexandria, VA
Community Manager South Port Apartments Grady Management, Inc, one of the metro area’s leading property management firms is seeking a Community Man...
-
ビジネスリード / ジェネラルマネージャー (Business Lead / General Manager) Motley Fool Japan
ビジネスリード / ジェネラルマネージャー (Business Lead / General Manager) Motley Fool JapanまもなくThe Motley Fool グローバルビジネスに新規追加するMotley Fool Japanは、私たちをこの新しいマーケットに勢いよく突入
-
RN Unit Manager
Skilled Nursing Rehab UnitDay Shift: Monday-FridayHCR ManorCare provides a range of services, including skilled nursing care, assisted living, post-a
-
Restaurant Manager - Virginia - North East South
Restaurant Manager - Virginia - North East South Alexandria, VIRGINIA, United States of America ??18 additional locations Springfield, VIRGINIA, Unit
-
Cook Supervisor - Corrections - Alexandria County Jail
**Overview:** Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is in the customer service business across food, facilities and uniforms, wherever people work, learn, recover, an