Maintenance and Repair Nonprofit jobs in Alexandria
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Maintenance and Repair
Remove selection
Location
-
Alexandria
Remove selection
Industry
-
Nonprofit
Remove selection
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 1 job
-
V.P of Finance/CFO
The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.
Top job
-
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Top job
-
Maintenance Technician
Introduction: Assists in the installation, maintenance and repair of plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical, domestic water and other syst...