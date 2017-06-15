IT Engineering jobs in Alexandria
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
Location
-
Alexandria
Remove selection
Industry
-
Engineering
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 2 jobs
-
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Top job
-
Computer Scientist
DCS Corporation is looking for an Computer Scientist to perform research and development in signal processing algorithm development, neural network d
-
Optical Scientist
DCS Corporation is looking for an Optical Scientist to perform research and development of digital holography, lasers, spatial light modulators and o