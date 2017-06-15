Executive Government and Public Services jobs in Alexandria
Found 11 jobs
Division Director, Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation may be paid contingent on availability of funds. KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Backgr...
Director, Division of Credit Markets
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes , relocation will be offered to current NCUA employees; rel...
Director, Division of Credit Markets
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes , relocation will be offered to current NCUA employees; rel...
Division Director, Division of Chemistry, MPS
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation may be paid contingent on availability of funds. KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Backgr...
Director, Division of Consumer Access (NTE 3 years)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - This position requires up to 5% travel. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes relocation e...
Associate Program Director, AD-0801-03 (Engineer)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses may be paid contingent upon the availab...
Division Director, Division of Civil, Mechanical and Manufacturing Innovation
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation may be paid contingent on availability of funds. KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Backgr...
Chief Information Officer
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation and Recruitment incentives may be authorized. KE...
Biological Science Administrator (Program Director)
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes "Relocation MAY be paid contingent on the availability of funds". KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help ...
Division Director, Division of Atmospheric and Geospace Sciences, GEO
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation may be paid contingent on availability of funds. KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Backgr...
Biological Science Administrator (Program Director)
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes "Relocation MAY be paid contingent on the availability of funds". KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help ...
