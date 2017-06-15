Engineer Engineering jobs in Alexandria

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Career Level

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 4 jobs

  • Client Manager - Expert Witness

    • Germantown, Maryland
    • Base + commission + benefits
    • Barr Group

    This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.

    View details

    Top job

  • FPGA Engineer

    • Washington, DC, Virginia
    • DCS Corp

    DCS is looking for an FPGA Engineer with experience FPGA hardware design and development, circuit design, and electronics system integration for mili

    View details

  • Image Processing Engineer

    • Washington, DC, Virginia
    • DCS Corp

    DCS is looking for an Image Processing Engineer with experience in the enhancement of image quality for computational and/or human analysis and inspe

    View details

  • Computer Engineer I

    • Alexandria, Virginia
    • DCS Corp

    Perform software requirements analysis, design, development and documentation. Develop real-time embedded software applications in C/C++, C#, and .Ne

    View details

  • Project Engineer - C4ISR

    • Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
    • DCS Corp

    As a Project Engineer you will provide project management support to the office of the Product Director for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle in the a

    View details

Sign up for job alerts

Subscribe