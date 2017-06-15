Engineer Engineering jobs in Alexandria
Found 4 jobs
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Top job
FPGA Engineer
DCS is looking for an FPGA Engineer with experience FPGA hardware design and development, circuit design, and electronics system integration for mili
Image Processing Engineer
DCS is looking for an Image Processing Engineer with experience in the enhancement of image quality for computational and/or human analysis and inspe
Computer Engineer I
Perform software requirements analysis, design, development and documentation. Develop real-time embedded software applications in C/C++, C#, and .Ne
Project Engineer - C4ISR
As a Project Engineer you will provide project management support to the office of the Product Director for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle in the a