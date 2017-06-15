Engineer jobs in Alexandria
GENERAL ENGINEER
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
General Engineer
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIR...
Patent Examiner (Computer Engineering)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen or Nationa...
Patent Examiner (Mechanical Engineer)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen or Nationa...
Patent Examiner (Electrical Engineer)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen or Nationa...
Associate Program Director, AD-0801-03 (Engineer)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses may be paid contingent upon the availab...
Division Director, Division of Civil, Mechanical and Manufacturing Innovation
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation may be paid contingent on availability of funds. KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Backgr...
Student Trainee (Engineering/Architecture)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Appointment is subject to the complet...
FPGA Engineer
DCS is looking for an FPGA Engineer with experience FPGA hardware design and development, circuit design, and electronics system integration for mili
Image Processing Engineer
DCS is looking for an Image Processing Engineer with experience in the enhancement of image quality for computational and/or human analysis and inspe
Computer Engineer I
Perform software requirements analysis, design, development and documentation. Develop real-time embedded software applications in C/C++, C#, and .Ne
Project Engineer - C4ISR
As a Project Engineer you will provide project management support to the office of the Product Director for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle in the a