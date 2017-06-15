Customer Service Financial Services and Banking jobs in Alexandria

Found 2 jobs

  • Business Development Officer

    • 20151, Chantilly
    • Justice Federal Credit Union

    Business Development Officer Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Business Development Officer to develop business relationships with prospective a...

  • Financial Services Representative

    • Washington, DC
    • Justice Federal Credit Union

    Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Financial Services Representative to provide and promote a variety of services to assist members with account ...

  • V.P of Finance/CFO

    • Washington D.C.
    • AMIDEAST, INC

    The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.

  • Contribution Analyst

    • Old Town Alexandria, Virginia
    • $1,866.00 biweekly, + health insurance, disability and, pension benefits, plus free parking.
    • Plumbers & Pipefitters National Pension Fund

    Large multiemployer pension plan in Old Town Alexandria, VA is seeking sharp individual to process employer remittance reports and payments.

