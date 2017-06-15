Customer Service jobs in Alexandria
Found 11 jobs
Customer Support Center Manager
Daon Trusted Identity Services (DTIS) is a leading provider of enrollment, identity assurance and identity management software and services. We del...
Part time Apartment Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Alexandria, VA
Leasing / Marketing Consultant - PART TIME Alexandria, VA Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a ...
Contribution Analyst
Large multiemployer pension plan in Old Town Alexandria, VA is seeking sharp individual to process employer remittance reports and payments.
Customer Service Representative
Customer Service Representative
Customer Service Representative
Customer Service RepresentativeDo friends and family commend you for your cheerfulness, adaptability, and fantastic listening skillz? Do you get a ru
Customer Service Reps - Drive for Lyft During Off Hours, Make up to $28/Hr
What is Lyft? Lyft matches drivers with passengers who request rides through the Lyft smartphone app. Signing up to be a Lyft driver is the perfect o
Customer Service Associate
**Job Description:** + Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience. + Registers sales on assigned cash register, provides cu
Customer Service Associate IV
**Job Description:** Responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs including assisting customers in the selection, demonstrati
Customer Service Representative I
Job DescriptionThe Customer Service Representative I provides legendary Customer Service while selling/ cross-selling TD products to new and existing
Customer Service Associate
Customer Service Associate This position reports to the Store Management Team Position Summary The Customer Service Associate must exhibit a passion