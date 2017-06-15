Construction and Skilled Trades Nonprofit jobs in Alexandria
Broaden your search
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Alexandria, Virginia 3
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Nonprofit, Virginia 1
Refine your search
Function
-
Construction and Skilled Trades
Remove selection
- Electrician 1
- Maintenance 1
- HVAC 1
Location
-
Alexandria
Remove selection
Industry
-
Nonprofit
Remove selection
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 1 job
-
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Top job
-
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Top job
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Maintenance Technician
Introduction: Assists in the installation, maintenance and repair of plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical, domestic water and other syst...