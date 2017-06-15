Construction and Skilled Trades jobs in Alexandria
Found 3 jobs
General Building Maintenance Worker I
Performs general repairs, preventive and corrective maintenance of plumbing components such as faucets, drains, hot water heaters and backflow prev...
Maintenance Technician
Introduction: Assists in the installation, maintenance and repair of plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical, domestic water and other syst...
Lead Skilled Maintenance
Description: The Lead Skilled Maintenance Worker maintains facilities in safe operating condition; performs skilled maintenance activities (e.g. carp