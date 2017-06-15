Administrative jobs in Alexandria
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Administrative
Remove selection
Location
-
Alexandria
Remove selection
Industry
Career Level
Salary Range
Hours
- Full Time 20
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 20 jobs
-
Supervisory Administrative Investigator
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - May require up to 20% temporary travel (TDY) RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQU...
New
-
Social Insurance Specialist (Claims Technical Expert)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help All application materials must be rec...
New
-
Public Health Dentist
Plans, organizes, and maintains a public health dental program at the Mount Vernon District Office, with a mission to provide high-quality dental c...
New
-
Contract Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Who May Apply: Only applicants who me...
New
-
Administrative Support Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be requied to travel at least 5% for Temporary Travel (TDY) RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses...
New
-
Student Trainee (Administrative and Office Support)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Appointment is subject to the complet...
New
-
Senior Computer Scientist for Data
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Periodic travel may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: He...
New
-
Computer Scientist-User Experience (UX) Lead
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen or Nationa...
New
-
Student Trainee (Administrative), GS-0399-3/4/5 Intern
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Background investigation. Preview que...
New
-
Staff Associate (Interdisciplinary)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Background investigation Preview ques...
New
-
Mission Support Specialist (Budget)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel occasionally for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimb...
New
-
Technical Information Specialist (Imagery)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help This position is a Testing Designated...
New
-
Interdisciplinary
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Biological Science Administrator (Program Director)
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes "Relocation MAY be paid contingent on the availability of funds". KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help ...
New
-
Interdisciplinary
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Biological Science Administrator (Program Director)
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes "Relocation MAY be paid contingent on the availability of funds". KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help ...
New
-
Epidemiologist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Unpaid Externship-Student Innovation Challenge
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen or Nationa...
New
-
Executive Assistant
Private investment firm is seeking an experienced and poised Executive Assistant to support a Managing Partner. Responsibilities include: Provide ove
-
Assistant Community Manager - Apartment Community - Alexandria, VA
Grady Management Inc. one of the metro area's leading property management firms is seeking an Assistant Community Manager with two plus years of ex...