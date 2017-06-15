Accountant Associations jobs in Alexandria

Found 2 jobs

  • Deputy Senior Director, Finance

    • Washington D.C.
    • The Optical Society

    The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...

  • ASN Nephrologists Transforming Dialysis Safety (NTDS) Project Associate

    • Washington D.C.
    • American Society of Nephrology

    The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) supports more than 16,000 professionals focused on curing kidney diseases. As part of that effort, Nephrol...

  • Contribution Analyst

    • Old Town Alexandria, Virginia
    • $1,866.00 biweekly, + health insurance, disability and, pension benefits, plus free parking.
    • Plumbers & Pipefitters National Pension Fund

    Large multiemployer pension plan in Old Town Alexandria, VA is seeking sharp individual to process employer remittance reports and payments.

