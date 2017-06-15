Administrative jobs in Technology and Software
Found 16 jobs
-
Systems Administrator
Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design
Top job
-
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Top job
-
System Administrator
Maintain responsibility for activities related to system administration. Assign personnel to various projects, direct their activities, and evalua...
New
-
System Administrator, Senior
Provide mission applications focused expertise for the IT user. Interact effectively, courteously, and directly with the user to resolve technical...
New
-
Part Time Receptionist
Job Summary/Company: Well established firm in Chantilly, VA has an immediate need for a part-time Receptionist to cover a busy front desk in the a...
-
Receptionist / Administrative Assistant (Afternoon)
An Equal Opportunity Employer Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to mark...
-
Administrative Assistant
Administrative Assistant AboutWeb, LLC is currently looking for an Administrative Assistant in our Gaithersburg, Maryland office that will be a key c
-
Oracle Access Managment Administrator
Oracle Access Manager Administrator (Authentication) AboutWeb is looking for an experienced Oracle Access Manager with a concentration in authenticat
-
OBIA/OBIEE Administrator
1 OBIA/OBIEE Administrator, Senior Level Job The candidate will support the lead Administrator with architecting, scoping, designing, deploying and c
-
Oracle GRC Administrator
AboutWeb is looking for an experienced Oracle GRC Administrator. IPPS-A is a web-based human resource system designed to provide integrated, multi-co
-
Administrative Assistant
Administrative Assistant AboutWeb, LLC is currently looking for an Administrative Assistant in our Gaithersburg, Maryland office that will be a key c
-
Network Administrator
Join our Winning Team as a Network Administrator Are you a Network Administrator who specializes in highly secure, complex IT environments? Does the
-
Data Center Windows Administrator - Sr (Public Trust Req)
Job Description: Public Trust Interim/EOD is required for start. Successful andidate may choose between the Rockville MD and Washington DC locations
-
Systems Admin
Our client in the Arlington, VA area has an immediate need for a System Admin. The full job description is below. Please submit all qualified resumes
-
Data Center Storage Administrator (Public Trust Req)
Job Description: Data Center Storage Admin - Sr Position Description: Client seeks a qualified EMC storage administrator to support the operations of
-
Linux Systems Administrator
Our client is currently seeking a Linux Systems Administrator System Architecture and design; product evaluation and selection Hardware installation
-
Data Center Windows Administrator (Public Trust (ADP2) Interim/EOD)
Job Description: Position Description: Client seeks a qualified Microsoft Windows Server Administrator to support operations of Data Center and serve
-
ACAS Administration
TOP SECRET CLEARANCE REQUIRED ACAS Adminstration - 5 month contract to hire Opportunity for a Mid Level Information Security Analyst with hands on AC