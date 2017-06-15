Administrative jobs in Real Estate / Property Management

  • Superintendents

    • Clinton, Maryland
    • William H. Metcalfe & Sons, Inc.

    Large residential HVAC Company is seeking Superintendents to manage new construction and custom home projects in the MD, VA & WV areas.

  • Public Information Specialist

    • Main Office Kensington, Md 10400 Detrick Avenue
    • Housing Opportunities Commission

    This is a professional position that provides a range of graphic services expertise to the Office of Legislative and Public Affairs in the areas of...

  • Call Center Representative

    • Rockville, Maryland
    • $12.00 - $17.00 per hour
    • Sparks Group

    Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has collaborated with one of the most well-respected companies in their industry. We are hiring well tenured cand...

  • Activity Coordinator

    • Tysons Corner, Virginia
    • Polinger

    Retirement Community presently seeking an activities coordinator with a positive, upbeat personality..

  • Bookkeeper

    • Rockville, Maryland
    • Polinger

    Polinger Company is searching for a “top notch” bookkeeper for Rollins Park, one of our welcoming apartment communities in Rockville, MD

  • Leasing Consultant

    • Washington D.C.
    • Polinger

    Located in Foggy Bottom, Columbia Plaza, just minutes from the metro and the vibrant DC business community, is looking for a Leasing Consultant.

  • Program Assistant

    • East Deer Park 200 East Deer Park Drive
    • Housing Opportunities Commission

    This position will provide administrative and program support for the Client Services department. Will provide customer service to internal and ex...

  • Residential Property Manager

    • Winchester, Virginia
    • Competitive pay
    • Sparks Group

    Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with an industry leader and is seeking a direct hire Residential Property Manager to begin work imm...

  • Assistant Community Manager - Apartment Community - Alexandria, VA

    • Alexandria, VA - west end
    • Excellent benefits package
    • Grady Management Inc.

    Grady Management Inc. one of the metro area's leading property management firms is seeking an Assistant Community Manager with two plus years of ex...

  • Office Manager

    • Winchester, Virginia
    • Competitive pay
    • Sparks Group

    Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with an exciting and bustling real estate office who is seeking an Office Manager to meet branch go...

  • Coordinator - Real Estate (temp-to-hire)

    • Chantilly, VA
    • NRI

    Super star, A+ Admin. Assistant/Coordinator is needed for a commercial real estate property firm in the Northern Virginia area. The firm is a well-kn

  • Housing Specialist

    • Silver Spring Customer Service Center 8241 Georgia Ave #3, Silver Spring, MD 20910
    • Housing Opportunities Commission

    Determine eligibility and continued participation for HOC Housing Choice Voucher and Public Housing applicants and families.

  • Receptionist

    • Rockville, MD
    • NRI

    Leading Real Estate firm in Rockville, MD is seeking a qualified Receptionist to join their growing team! Opened due to growth, we are seeking a qual

  • Concierge

    • District of Columbia, DC
    • NRI

    Are you an experienced Residential Concierge? Are you available for immediate work? We have several temporary openings for Concierge support working

  • Bookkeeper - Apartment Community - Silver Spring - near Metro (accounting)

    • Silver Spring, Maryland - near Glenmont Metro station
    • Negotiable - excellent benefits package
    • Grady Management Inc.

    Bookkeeper (WXB) Join one of the metro areas leading property management firms - Grady Management Inc.  We are seeking an Bookkeeper with 2 plus ye...

  • Program Specialist

    • Main Office Kensington, Md 10400 Detrick Avenue
    • Housing Opportunities Commission

    This is a professional position that is responsible for the administration of three permanent housing grant programs

  • Assistant Property Manager

    • North Bethesda, Maryland
    • $55,000-$60,000
    • Sparks Group

    Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with a top real estate management company in the area!  If you are professional, have previous expe...

  • Property Administrator

    • Rockville, MD
    • NRI

    Top notch commercial real estate firm seeks sharp individual to function as a Property Management Services Specialist for their area properties. Posi

  • PC Technician

    • Main Office Kensington, Md 10400 Detrick Avenue
    • Housing Opportunities Commission

    Troubleshoot & resolve complex personal computer hardware/software/peripheral problems. Will install, configure, repair, & maintain personal comput...

  • Program Assistant I

    • East Deer Park 200 East Deer Park Drive
    • Housing Opportunities Commission

    This position will provide administrative and program support for Client Services. Will provide customer service to internal and external clients.

  • Administrative Assistant

    • Main Office Kensington, Md 10400 Detrick Avenue
    • Housing Opportunities Commission

    This position reports to the Director of Real Estate and provides direct, confidential, executive-level administrative support to the Director and ...

