Administrative jobs in Real Estate / Property Management

Found 20 jobs
Superintendents
Large residential HVAC Company is seeking Superintendents to manage new construction and custom home projects in the MD, VA & WV areas.
Top job
Public Information Specialist
This is a professional position that provides a range of graphic services expertise to the Office of Legislative and Public Affairs in the areas of...
Call Center Representative
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has collaborated with one of the most well-respected companies in their industry. We are hiring well tenured cand...
Activity Coordinator
Retirement Community presently seeking an activities coordinator with a positive, upbeat personality..
Bookkeeper
Polinger Company is searching for a “top notch” bookkeeper for Rollins Park, one of our welcoming apartment communities in Rockville, MD
Leasing Consultant
Located in Foggy Bottom, Columbia Plaza, just minutes from the metro and the vibrant DC business community, is looking for a Leasing Consultant.
Program Assistant
This position will provide administrative and program support for the Client Services department. Will provide customer service to internal and ex...
Residential Property Manager
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with an industry leader and is seeking a direct hire Residential Property Manager to begin work imm...
Assistant Community Manager - Apartment Community - Alexandria, VA
Grady Management Inc. one of the metro area's leading property management firms is seeking an Assistant Community Manager with two plus years of ex...
Office Manager
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with an exciting and bustling real estate office who is seeking an Office Manager to meet branch go...
Coordinator - Real Estate (temp-to-hire)
Super star, A+ Admin. Assistant/Coordinator is needed for a commercial real estate property firm in the Northern Virginia area. The firm is a well-kn
Housing Specialist
Determine eligibility and continued participation for HOC Housing Choice Voucher and Public Housing applicants and families.
Receptionist
Leading Real Estate firm in Rockville, MD is seeking a qualified Receptionist to join their growing team! Opened due to growth, we are seeking a qual
Concierge
Are you an experienced Residential Concierge? Are you available for immediate work? We have several temporary openings for Concierge support working
Bookkeeper - Apartment Community - Silver Spring - near Metro (accounting)
Bookkeeper (WXB) Join one of the metro areas leading property management firms - Grady Management Inc. We are seeking an Bookkeeper with 2 plus ye...
Program Specialist
This is a professional position that is responsible for the administration of three permanent housing grant programs
Assistant Property Manager
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with a top real estate management company in the area! If you are professional, have previous expe...
Property Administrator
Top notch commercial real estate firm seeks sharp individual to function as a Property Management Services Specialist for their area properties. Posi
PC Technician
Troubleshoot & resolve complex personal computer hardware/software/peripheral problems. Will install, configure, repair, & maintain personal comput...
Program Assistant I
This position will provide administrative and program support for Client Services. Will provide customer service to internal and external clients.
Administrative Assistant
This position reports to the Director of Real Estate and provides direct, confidential, executive-level administrative support to the Director and ...