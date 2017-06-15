Administrative jobs in Nonprofit
V.P of Finance/CFO
The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Executive Director
The Association of Transportation Safety Information Professionals (ATSIP) is seeking an experienced part-time Executive Director.
Recent College Graduates - Law Firm Openings!
Top law firms in the DMV area seek bright, recent college graduates for a variety of exciting entry-level roles!
Merchandise and Firearms Coordinator
SUMMARY: Responsible for buying and assisting the Merchandise Manager with delivery of firearms and merchandise to distribution points and fundrais...
Call Center Representative
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has collaborated with one of the most well-respected companies in their industry. We are hiring well tenured cand...
Assistant to the Management Associate for Finance and Operations
Accounts receivable & e-commerce activities. Manage maintenance & repair of office & equipment.
Accreditation Assistant
Manage, review, process, file, & maintain all accreditation materials submitted by applicant institutions.
Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
ASHG, a non-profit. Position duties will have a broad scope of clerical and admin responsibilities to ensure an efficient and effectively run org.
Program Coordinator/Eddie Eagle GunSafe® Program
SUMMARY Assists in the implementation of programs and activities for the Eddie Eagle GunSafe® Program. Knowledge of and support for the mission of ...
Administrative Assistant
AMP, a non-profit association. Seeking individual to provide admin. support for selected projects in multiple program areas for Executive Director
Program Analyst
Job Summary/Company: Are you dedicated to education on an international scale? Do you have excellent interpersonal and communication skills? If so,...
Senior Administrative Assistant - 18057
World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the world's leading conservation organization, seeks a Senior Administrative Assistant at our Washington, DC office. A...
Facilities Specialist II
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group is searching for qualified and motivated Facilities Specialists with an active security clearance. If you can lif...
Call Center Representative
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with several companies in the Washington Metro area. We are looking for fast paced, high energy, c...
Executive Assistant - Temp-to-Hire
The Ford Agency is actively recruiting for an Executive Assistant to join the team at a non-profit focused on sustainability.
Person Centered Planning Specialist
Ardmore is an award-winning provider of services and supports for people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities.
Administrative Assistant - Adobe InDesign
Administrative Assistant with InDesign Do you have a passion for working for a Non-Profit with a worthy cause? Our client near Dupont Circle needs...
Office & Financial Manager
Office & Financial Manager Are you organized with strong accounting experience with Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable and Payroll? Our client,...
Raiser's Edge Software experience
Raiser’s Edge Do you have working knowledge of Raiser’s Edge software? Our client, a Charitable Organization located near Metro Center has an open...
Development and Alumni Coordinator
The University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) seeks a Development and Alumni Coordinator to join its dynamic advancement team. UMBC is widely...
Sr. Web and Events Assistant
The SWEA prepares and assists with compiling, organizing, and sending emails and promotional materials for the Communities Office programs and events.