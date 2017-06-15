Administrative jobs in Law
- Administrative 858
Found 26 jobs
-
Law Firm Assistant
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
-
Law Firm New Applications Specialist
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
-
Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist
At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...
-
Law Firm Assistant
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
-
Administrative Assistant III - Court Criminal Appeals Clerk
Serves as part of the Case Processing Section in the Criminal Division. Processes criminal appeals to the Court of Appeals of Virginia, the Supreme...
-
eDiscovery Paralegal
D.C. law firm with exclusive Civil Rights practice seeks an experienced Paralegal who is well-versed in eDiscovery software.
-
Legal Secretary/EA - Litigation
LEGAL SECRETARY: Global firm with an office in DC, is seeking an experienced legal secretary. Qualified candidate will support a partner in a very...
-
Recent College Graduates - Law Firm Openings!
Top law firms in the DMV area seek bright, recent college graduates for a variety of exciting entry-level roles!
-
Litigation Docketing Senior Analyst
A distinguished DC law firm is seeking a Litigation Docketing Senior Analyst. The candidate will be responsible for providing comprehensive litiga...
-
Recruiting Assistant (Legal)
Award-winning attorney search firm with a great downtown D.C. location seeks an entry-level Recruiting Assistant on a temp-to-hire basis.
-
Legal Administrative Assistant to Named Partner
Mid-size D.C. law firm with a prestigious Trial and Appellate Litigation practice seeks Legal Administrative Assistant to support named partner.
-
Controller (Law Firm-150K)
DC based law firm with an impressive growth record seeks a hands-on Controller to oversee accounting operations and systems. Position will involve up
-
Law Firm Receptionist
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
-
Legal Assistant - Litigation
We're looking for an experienced Legal Assistant to support a busy Litigation team. Responsibilities include: Preparing detailed legal documents, for
-
Legal Assistant
Are you looking for an opportunity where you can play an integral role in a law firm? If so, our client is seeking a Legal Assistant to provide attor
-
Litigation Legal Secretary
Are you looking to become an integral part of a litigation practice? If so, our client, an international litigation law firm, is seeking an entry lev
-
Legal Administrative Assistant
Are you looking for a new opportunity in a fast paced, growing environment? Our client, a prestigious law firm in Baltimore, MD, is seeking an experi
-
Legal Executive Assistant
Prestigious law firm is seeking a traditional Executive Assistant to support a Partner at their Baltimore location. Ideal candidate will: Have minimu
-
Legal Administrative Assistant
Boutique litigation law firm in Washington DC is seeking a Legal Administrative Assistant to support one Partner. Ideal candidate will have: Advanced
-
Legal Secretary - Healthcare Practice
Prestigious law firm in Washington, DC is seeking an experienced Legal Secretary to support several attorneys in their healthcare practice group. Dut
-
Law Firm IP Docket Clerk or Specialist
At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, h...
-
Law Firm New Applications Specialist
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
-
Bilingual Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
Bilingual Receptionist/Administrative Assistant – Falls Church, Virginia