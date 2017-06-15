Administrative jobs in Healthcare
Administrative 858
Found 41 jobs
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
ADMIN ASSOCIATE-UNIT FT Weekend Nights
Job Description: This position is Full Time weekends, night shift. Schedule is 7PM - 7AM every other weekend. Provides administrative support to the
EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT
Job Description: Performs complex and administrative tasks and provides primary executive support to the designated VP, Hospital President or Divisio
Public Health Dentist
Plans, organizes, and maintains a public health dental program at the Mount Vernon District Office, with a mission to provide high-quality dental c...
ADMIN SECRETARY
Job Description: Sentara Medical Group is currently recruiting for an Administrative Secretary in Norfolk.Full time, Day shift. 40 hours/wk. Provides
ADMIN ASSOCIATE-UNIT Part time Days
Job Description: Sentara Obici Hospital has a current Part Time Days opening in Surgery Unit 1. Provides administrative support to the unit/departmen
ADMIN ASSOCIATE-UNIT
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare - Williamsburg Regional Medical Center Hospital located in Williamsburg, VA is recruiting for an Admin Associate
RN Case Manager - PRN - Oupatient Therapy Admin
hcare Bring your passion for Case Management and your experience as a Registered Nurse to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, where community stil...
Clinical Housing Coordinator
"Home is where the heart is." The Clinical Housing Department comprises several teams committed to supporting individuals, families, and communities
Supported Employment Specialist with Homeless Population
Community Connections, a nationally recognized Behavioral Health agency in Washington DC is looking for an energetic individual to join our Supported
ADMIN ASSOCIATE-UNIT
Job Description: Provides administrative support to the unit/department (s) assigned. Serves as first point of contact for patients, family members a
Administrative Financial Assistant
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion and your administrative experience to Capital Choice Pathology Laboratory (CCPL), which is pa...
Behavioral Health Specialist II
Provides support and counseling to individuals receiving Medication Assistant Treatment (MAT) in outpatient detox clinic and contracted programs. P...
Legal Secretary - Healthcare Practice
Prestigious law firm in Washington, DC is seeking an experienced Legal Secretary to support several attorneys in their healthcare practice group. Dut
RECEPTIONIST
Job Description: This is a Temporary Position that will start at the end of May and can go as long as 4 months. Day Shift, Monday thru Friday. Functi
Administrative Secretary
Job Description: Optima Health is seeking a seasoned and professional Administrative Secretary to join our Clinical Care Services Team in Virginia Be
MEDICAL OFFICE RECEPTIONIST (PCR)
Job Description: Responsible for registration process of new and current patients at the site. Completes check-in and check-out functions to include
Medical Coder
Job Summary/Company: NOT REMOTE-If you are seeking an opportunity to provide expert medical coding/medical billing support in a fast paced environm...
ADMIN ASSOCIATE-UNIT
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare - Leigh Hospital located in Norfolk ,VA is currently recruiting for an Admin Associate-Unit, Part-time to work th
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSOCIATE-NURSING UNIT
Job Description: Sentara Rockingham Medical Center in Harrisonburg is seeking part time (24 hours per week), Day shift Administrative Associate. The
Executive Asst II
hcare - A premier healthcare system - A compassionate mission of healing We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Ma...