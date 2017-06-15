Administrative jobs in Financial Services and Banking
Found 7 jobs
Internal Auditor
Internal Auditor Justice Federal Credit Union seeks an Internal Auditor to plan and complete audits of all areas of the credit union in accordance ...
Top job
Financial Services Representative
Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Financial Services Representative to provide and promote a variety of services to assist members with account ...
Top job
Help Desk Specialist
Help Desk Specialist Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Help Desk Specialist to support the stable operation of the in-house computer network by ...
Top job
Compliance Associate
We are a national investment advisory firm with offices in Virginia and California serving high ...
INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
We are a growing, fully independent, national SEC registered investment advisor, in Northern Virginia, working with high net worth ...
Administrative Assistant III
Job Summary/Company: Are you a polished administrative professional? Do you love helping an Executive with scheduling and coordinating meetings? Ar...
Executive Assistant
Job Summary/Company: A collaborative local investment management firm seeks detail-oriented Executive Assistant to support COO and Operations team...
Data Processing Clerk
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with a well know financial organization and we are currently recruiting for Data Entry/Lock Box Spe...
Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
Receptionist/Administrative Assistant opening with our DC office.
Administrative Coordinator
The Ford Agency is seeking a bright and organized Administrative Coordinator for an economic advocacy group downtown. This is a project driven role.