Administrative jobs in Engineering

Found 12 jobs
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Top job
Information Technology Admin Support Specialist
Support flight test activities for the Advanced Systems Integration (ASI) Task Team at the F/A-18 and EA-18G Advanced Weapons Lab (AWL). Secondary su
Executive Assistant
DCS is looking for an Executive Assistant to support senior staff at Program Manager Position, Navigation and Timing at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD.
Front Desk Administrative Assistant
Front Desk Administrative Assistant Our client in Georgetown is looking for an experienced Front Desk Administrative Assistant. This is a Temporar...
Personal Assistant to Project Manager
Fluor is one of the world's largest publicly-traded engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction (EPFC) and maintenance companies, offering ...
Administrative Support
As Administrative Support, assist the Audit Readiness Team at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake. Essential Job Functions: Execute
Mission Planning Lab Administrator
As a MIssion Planning Lab Adminstrator for the F/A-18 and EA-18G Mission Systems Team the incumbents responsibilities include but are not limited to
System Administrator (Network)
Essential Job Functions: Provide support for hardware and software installation, maintenance, and security of Microsoft Windows servers and clients.
System Administrator (SWDTT)
Essential Job Functions: Provide support for hardware and software installation, maintenance, and security of Microsoft Windows servers and clients.
System Administrator
Essential Job Functions: Provide support for hardware and software installation, maintenance, and security of Microsoft Windows servers and clients.
Office Assistant - NAE President's Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
Director of Advancement, Volgenau School of Engineering
Director of Advancement, Volgenau School of Engineering The George Mason University Volgenau School of Engineering (VSE) invites applicants for the...
Storage Administrator/Systems Engineer - 1308
The MIL Corporation seeks a Storage Administrator/Systems Engineer to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, Maryland loc