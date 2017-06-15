Administrative jobs in Education
Found 58 jobs
-
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Top job
-
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Top job
-
Secretary I (2 openings)
This is general clerical and secretarial work performed in a school. An employee in this class performs routine to varied office operations requiring
-
Secretary I (2 openings)
This is general clerical and secretarial work performed in a school. An employee in this class performs routine to varied office operations requiring
-
Secretary I
This is general clerical and secretarial work performed in a school. An employee in this class performs routine to varied office operations requiring
-
Senior Administrative Assistant and Office Manager
Responsibilities The Senior Administrative Assistant and Office Manager oversees Academic Affairsâ€™ day-to-day operations to ensure timely and acc...
-
Administrative and Office Specialist III
Administrative Specialist The George Mason University Division of University Life invites applicants for the position of Administrative Specialist ...
-
Farmers' Market Program Assistant
Food Supplement Nutrition Education – Maryland’s SNAP-Ed Program - as part of University of Maryland Extension, is seeking individuals for part-tim...
-
Program Analyst
Job Summary/Company: Are you dedicated to education on an international scale? Do you have excellent interpersonal and communication skills? If so,...
-
Assistant Director of Operations (Dept. of Astronomy)
This position reports directly to the Chair of the Department of Astronomy and is one of the two main administrative positions in the department. T...
-
Coordinator, Off-Campus Student Services
Coordinator, Off-Campus Student Services The George Mason University Division of University Life invites applicants for the position of Coordinator...
-
HR MANAGER
We are currently seeking a Human Resources Manager.
-
Administrative and Office Specialist III
Traffic and Scheduling Coordinator: Creative Services The busy Creative Services Department seeks a dependable, task-oriented Traffic and Schedulin...
-
Team Associate II
.Team Associate IIOffice of Strategic Enrollment ManagementNon-Exempt, Contingent II, Full Time, Grade 9University of Maryland University College (...
-
Executive Admin Assistant
.Executive Administrative AssistantThe Graduate SchoolNonexempt, Regular, Full-time, Pay Grade 10University of Maryland University College (UMUC) s...
-
Military Education Coordinator
.Military Education CoordinatorDepartment of Stateside Military OperationsExempt, Contingent II, 100% Full Time, Pay Grade 1.2University of Marylan...
-
Administrative and Office Specialist III
Records Office Manager The George Mason University, Department of Police and Public Safety invites applications for a Records Office Manager to ove...
-
Project Manager/Business Analyst for Academic Innovation and New Ventures
Project Manager/Business Analyst for Academic Innovation and New Ventures The George Mason University Office of the Provost invites applications fo...
-
Program Support Coordinator
AFA’s CyberPatriot Program seeks a dynamic Program Support Coordinator to coordinate, administer, and conduct the CyberPatriot components.
-
Administrative Assistant - Special Education School
The Foundation Schools, which has provided special education services to students with emotional and other disabilities since 1975, is seeking an A...
-
General Administration Supervisor II/Coordinator II
Senior IRB Compliance Specialist The George Mason University Research Development, Integrity and Assurance (RDIA) office invites applications for a...
-
Assistant Director of Career Development
Assistant Director of Career Development George Mason Universitys Schar School of Policy and Government is seeking an Assistant Director of Career ...