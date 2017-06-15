Administrative Assistant jobs
Found 65 jobs
-
INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
We are a growing, fully independent, national SEC registered investment advisor, in Northern Virginia, working with high net worth ...
-
Legal Administrative Assistant - Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Legal Administrative Assistant - Bankruptcy & Creditors’ Rights Practice Group Baltimore, MD A well-established law firm has an immediate need for ...
-
Administrative Assistant III
Job Summary/Company: Are you a polished administrative professional? Do you love helping an Executive with scheduling and coordinating meetings? Ar...
-
Legal Administrative Assistant to Named Partner
Mid-size D.C. law firm with a prestigious Trial and Appellate Litigation practice seeks Legal Administrative Assistant to support named partner.
-
Administrative Support Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be requied to travel at least 5% for Temporary Travel (TDY) RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses...
-
Administrative Support Assistant
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help U.S. Citizenship required. Appointmen...
-
Administrative Office Assistant (OA) ZS-0303-III/IV (GS-5/8 equivalent)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. citizen You must b...
-
Administrative Support Assistant
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen. You must ...
-
Administrative Support Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help This position requires the incumbent ...
-
Staff Administrative Assistant
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - The business travel requirement is 15%. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREME...
-
Administrative Support Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help This position requires the incumbent ...
-
Administrative Assistant
Independent Project Analysis, Inc. (IPA) is a global consulting firm based in Ashburn, Va., that evaluates capital project systems for the process ...
-
Law Firm Receptionist
At Harrity & Harrity, we look for the best of the best for every position. If you’re a love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a posi...
-
Part Time Receptionist
Job Summary/Company: Well established firm in Chantilly, VA has an immediate need for a part-time Receptionist to cover a busy front desk in the a...
-
Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
ASHG, a non-profit. Position duties will have a broad scope of clerical and admin responsibilities to ensure an efficient and effectively run org.
-
Sr Administrative Assistant
The Senior Administrative Assistant provides customer and administrative service in the daily support of operational activities, ranging from routine
-
Senior Administrative Assistant and Office Manager
Responsibilities The Senior Administrative Assistant and Office Manager oversees Academic Affairsâ€™ day-to-day operations to ensure timely and acc...
-
Receptionist / Administrative Assistant (Afternoon)
An Equal Opportunity Employer Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to mark...
-
Administrative Assistant
AMP, a non-profit association. Seeking individual to provide admin. support for selected projects in multiple program areas for Executive Director
-
Administrative Assistant - Long/Short Term Contracts
It's a great time of the year because multiple clients have urgent needs for short and long term temporary administrative assistants in DC, Northern,