Accountant jobs in Nonprofit

Found 13 jobs
-
Board Administrator and Governance Advisor
With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters
Top job
-
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Top job
-
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Top job
-
SENIOR STAFF ACCOUNTANT
Senior Staff Accountant needed by Search for Common Ground in Washington, DC to assist Finance Dept. of int'l nonprofit working w/ multiple donors...
New
-
Business and Fiscal Services Director
Position Overview The Business and Fiscal Services Director is the primary interface between Global Impact and its fiscal clients. The BFSD will...
-
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Alumni Association
The University of Maryland Alumni Association is seeking a Chief Financial Officer to join the team!
-
Senior Grants Accountant
General ledger accounting functions
-
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
-
Staff Accountant, A/R
Company description: AMIDEAST is the leading American non-profit organization engaged in international education, training, and development activit...
-
Office & Financial Manager
Office & Financial Manager Are you organized with strong accounting experience with Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable and Payroll? Our client,...
-
Senior Payroll Specialist
The Senior Payroll Specialist will provide support for payroll-related audits, and ensure the monthly reconciliation of all related accounts.
-
Senior Director of Finance and Operations
The American Society of Human Genetics, a non-profit. Seeking individual to oversee financial management, technology, data management & HR admin.
-
ACCOUNTING MANAGER
IFPRI seeks a qualified candidate to lead the general accounting team in the Finance Department.
-
Payroll Associate
Global Communities, is seeking a Payroll Associate to join its Finance department at the headquarters in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland.
-
Manager, Event & Budget Analysis
SUMMARY Responsible for oversight and coordination of timely collection, maintenance and dissemination of Friends of NRA event data. Work closely w...
-
COMPLIANCE AND LEGAL SPECIALIST
seeking a compliance and legal specialist to further develop, implement, and maintain an effective compliance and risk management program.