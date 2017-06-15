IT Engineering jobs in Aberdeen
Found 3 jobs
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Information Assurance Specialist
DCS is looking for a Information Assurance Specialist for a Product Manager at Aberdeen Proving Grounds. The Specialist will be responsible for devel
Systems Engineer
DCS has recently won Navigation and Timing (PM PNT) contract and is looking to hire an Systems Engineer with experience working with the Army's Progr
Desktop Support Technician
Due to a recent contract win, DCS is looking to hire a Desktop Support Technician to assist the Army's Program Manager Position, Navigation and Timin