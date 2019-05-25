General Summary: As a Family Dollar Assistant Store Manager you will responsible for providing exceptional service to our customers. A key priority includes assisting the Store Manager in the daily operation of the store. Under the direction of the Store Manager, you will also be responsible for maintaining inventories, store appearance and completing daily paperwork. Principal Duties & Responsibilities: Greets and assists customers in a positive, approachable manner. Answers questions and resolves customer inquiries and concerns. Maintains a presence in the store by providing excellent customer service. Ensures a clean, well-stocked store for customers. At the direction of the Store Manager, supervises, trains, and develops Store Team Members on Family Dollar operating practices and procedures. Assists in unloading all merchandise from delivery truck, organizes merchandise, and transfers merchandise from stockroom to store. Assists Store Manager in ordering merchandise and record keeping to include payroll, scheduling and cash register deposits and receipts. Supports Store Manager in loss prevention efforts. Assumes certain management responsibilities in absence of Store Manager. Follows all Company policies and procedures. Position Requirements: Education : Prefer completion of high school or equivalent. Ability to read, interpret and explain to others operational directives (eg, merchandise schematics, etc). Experience : Prefer store management experience in retail, grocery, or drug store environments. Physical Requirements: Ability to regularly lift up to 40 lbs. (and occasionally, up to 55 lbs.) from floor level to above shoulder height; must be able to meet demands of frequent walking, standing, stooping, kneeling, climbing, pushing, pulling, and repetitive lifting, with or without reasonable accommodation. Availability : Ability to work flexible, full-time schedule to include days, evenings, weekends and holidays. Skills & Competencies: Customer Focus, Developing Potential, Results Driven, Strong Organizational Skills, Communication Skills, Problem Solving/Decision Making, Job Knowledge and Relationship Management.

