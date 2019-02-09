LCPS Greensboro, NC Licensed Educator Interview Event

Loudoun County Public Schools
Greensboro, NC Licensed Educator Interview Event
Thursday, March14, 2019

Hosted At:

Hampton Inn and Suites Greensboro Coliseum Area
3033 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403

Interviews are by appointment only.

We are interviewing for all licensed positions for the 2019-2020 school year. LCPS Administrators will be onsite to interview interested candidates. To be eligible for the event, you must hold a current valid teaching license / certificate or be eligible for one for the upcoming school year. Registration is required to attend, and registration is free.

QUESTIONS? PLEASE CONTACT: recruitment@lcps.org

Participation in this event is by invitation only. In order to be considered for this event, candidates need to apply to IRC4113 and have a complete profile:

  • Three (3) current professional references (Name, phone number, email address). At least one reference should be a current supervisor or most recent supervisor.
  • College Transcripts
  • Copy of your teaching license (if applicable)
  • Test Scores (if applicable)
  • Resume
  • Completed work history

Upon successful completion, qualified candidates will be sent additional information regarding the interview event.

If you have any questions, please email Recruitment@lcps.org.

