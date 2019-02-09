LCPS Greensboro, NC Licensed Educator Interview Event

Loudoun County Public Schools

Greensboro, NC Licensed Educator Interview Event

Thursday, March14, 2019

Hosted At:

Hampton Inn and Suites Greensboro Coliseum Area

3033 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403



Interviews are by appointment only.



We are interviewing for all licensed positions for the 2019-2020 school year. LCPS Administrators will be onsite to interview interested candidates. To be eligible for the event, you must hold a current valid teaching license / certificate or be eligible for one for the upcoming school year. Registration is required to attend, and registration is free.





QUESTIONS? PLEASE CONTACT: recruitment@lcps.org

Participation in this event is by invitation only. In order to be considered for this event, candidates need to apply to IRC4113 and have a complete profile:

Three (3) current professional references (Name, phone number, email address). At least one reference should be a current supervisor or most recent supervisor.

College Transcripts

Copy of your teaching license (if applicable)

Test Scores (if applicable)

Resume

Completed work history

Upon successful completion, qualified candidates will be sent additional information regarding the interview event.



If you have any questions, please email Recruitment@lcps.org.