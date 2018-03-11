Cooks are responsible for preparing fresh, high quality foods for our guests in an efficient and safe manner. It is the cook’s responsibility to contribute to each guest’s meal by preparing a food product, which is both enjoyable and satisfying.

A server is primarily responsible for serving the highest quality food and beverages to Guests and providing them with an exceptional dining experience. Servers must be 18 or older and meet the local requirements for serving food and alcoholic beverages.

The restaurant hostess is the first employee to interact with arriving guests as they enter the restaurant. It is the job of the hostess to greet arriving guests, welcome them into the establishment and seat them. The guests receive their first impression of the service of Glory Days Grill by their exchange with the host. As guests arrive, the host assesses the dining room and, if an accommodating table is available, escorts the guests to the dining room. Upon returning to the station, hostesses also make any necessary changes to the dining room seating chart.