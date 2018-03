You need to sign in or create an account to save

Commercial Plumber

Immediate openings for full time Plumber with a proven track record of 5 to 10 years of commercial experience. Good communication skills & knowledge of commercial plumbing systems a plus. Projects in VA. DC & MD. Excellent hourly rates, pd. holidays, pd. vacation, 401K, owner funded retirement plan, health, disability & life. Contact Jeff @ 301-390-5500 Ext. 255

confidentiality assured.

Drug Free, EOE