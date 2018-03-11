Mechanic

MILLER & LONG CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION

Diesel Repair Mechanic

Experience w/Heavy Mobile Equipment preferred. Excellent Pay and Benefits (Health, Dental, Vision, Life & Disability Insurance, 401K, Profit Sharing, and Paid Time Off). Valid state Driver’s License required. You may apply in person 7101 Wisconsin Ave #LL100, Bethesda MD 20814 or call at (301) 347-4268. EOE

/AA/M/F/VET/DISABILITY. We are a drug-free Company.