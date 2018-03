You need to sign in or create an account to save

Plumber’s Apprentice

Plumber’s Helper’s and Apprentices needed immediately for full time year- round position in commercial mechanical construction projects in the MD. VA. DC area. Minimum 1 year of verifiable field experience required as a Plumbers Helper. Must have own tools. Excellent wages and a full benefit package. Contact Jeff @ 301-390-5500 Ext. 255 absolutely no walk-ins! Drug free / E.O.E.