Maintenance Mechanic Sr. & Maintenance Chief IV
5 days left
- Employer
- MD Dept of Juvenile Services
- Location
- 21201
- Posted
- Mar 11, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, State & Local
- Hours
- Full Time
MD Dept of Juvenile Services seeks Maintenance Mechanic Sr. at Cheltenham Youth Detention Ctr & Maintenance Chief IV Non License at Alfred D. Noyes Youth Ctr. Visit www.djs.maryland.gov (job opptys) to apply on line by March 21, 2018. EOE
Similar jobs
-
-
-
New