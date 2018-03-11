Maintenance Mechanic Sr. & Maintenance Chief IV

5 days left

Employer
MD Dept of Juvenile Services
Location
21201
Posted
Mar 11, 2018
Closes
Mar 17, 2018
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades, Maintenance, Maintenance and Repair
Industry
Government and Public Services, State & Local
Hours
Full Time

MD Dept of Juvenile Services seeks Maintenance Mechanic Sr. at Cheltenham Youth Detention Ctr & Maintenance Chief IV Non License at Alfred D. Noyes Youth Ctr. Visit www.djs.maryland.gov (job opptys) to apply on line by March 21, 2018. EOE

